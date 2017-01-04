-
News
Vandalism, other incidents reported on campus
Wartburg College Director of Campus Security, John Myers, confirmed that a restroom sign, cork board and white board were vandalized in the McElroy Center, home of Wartburg’s Journalism & Communication Department. Myers said the sign, cork board and white board were vandalized on the ground floor of the McElroy Center […]
-
Sports
Two Knights claim IIAC weekly honors
Wartburg men’s basketball player Jordan Cannon headlined the weekly Iowa Conference honors as the Male Athlete of the Week. His accomplishments were recognized from his efforts last week. He helped Wartburg go 2-0 on the week with victories over fellow Iowa Conference opponent Coe and No. 10 UW-Eau Claire. During […]
-
News
Trachtes to receive Wartburg Medals at December Commencement
Two Wartburg graduates with deep ties to the Waverly and college communities will receive Wartburg Medals on Sunday, Dec. 11. The contributions of the Rev. Larry and Lois Trachte will be recognized at the college’s December Commencement at 10:30 a.m. in Wartburg Chapel. Larry is a Wartburg professor emeritus of […]
-
Sports
Artist leaves soccer coach position
Wartburg head men’s soccer coach, Kirk Artist, has stepped down from his position to pursue other endeavors in Ames, Iowa. “Wartburg has been home to me for a long time, but I am excited about this new endeavor with my family,” said Artist. Artist served for seven years at the […]
-
News
Fingerprint scanners tested
Wartburg’s dining services tested the efficiency of a finger scanning system in the Mensa during the month of November, Margaret Empie, the assistant vice president for dining and retail service said. “Senate was asked to serve as test subjects to see how it would best fit into students’ busy schedules […]
News
-
-
-
Sports
-
-
-
KnightLife
-
-
-
