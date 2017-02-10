10 ways to be single on Valentine’s Day

For many people, Valentine’s Day is a day of celebration with a significant other, but for others it can be a somewhat depressing day.

I, for one, have never gone out with someone else on Valentine’s Day and I will never tell you I am an expert on relationships. I will, however, say I am an expert on being single and how to survive Valentine’s Day.

Here is a list of 10 things to do in order to have a fun day this Feb. 14:

10. Hang out with friends and family- just because you may not have a significant other doesn’t mean you need to spend the day alone. Surround yourself with other people who truly make your life special.

9. Buy some chocolate and rent a bad movie- sometimes all you need is a night to yourself.

8. Remember that Valentine’s Day is just another day- don’t buy into all of the commercialism and hype around the day. It is just another Tuesday on the calendar and you might be better off on just treating it as such.

7. Go out with a group of singles- find other people who are struggling with the idea of spending Valentine’s Day alone. Go out to dinner together or bowling, just do something and enjoy each other’s company.

6. Spend your time doing something you are passionate about- whether it is school, work, art, or even video games, take that time and spend it doing something you love.

5. Make a list of the good things in your life- when you make a list of the good things in your life, you realize that being single isn’t all bad. If you have great friends, family and health then you are already a winner.

4. Hang out with pets- some of my favorite nights ever have been just sitting at home, watching a movie with a cat curled up on my lap.

3. Go out to your favorite restaurant or make yourself your favorite meal- you are the boss of what you want to eat for the night so why not go all out and enjoy yourself.

2. Enjoy the little things- with how chaotic life is, the little things in life are what truly make it special. So stop, smell the roses and enjoy the small things life has to offer.

1. Put yourself first- remember that you are the most important person in your life, and no one can change that. Your happiness needs to come first before anyone else. You always have to love yourself before you are ready to love anyone else.

These are ten ways to help make being single on Valentine’s Day a little bit easier. No matter your plans, single or not, take sometime to enjoy life and be happy.