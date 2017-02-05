A championship thrice as nice

Three-peats in sports are rare, even for a team as prestigious as the Wartburg Wrestling program.

Only two wrestlers have ever won three straight individual national championships in wrestling at Wartburg, Kenny Martin is trying to become the third. Martin is a senior for the team and he said being a champion has always been a goal of his at Wartburg.

“It’s just a great feeling knowing how to win and accomplish what you want,” Martin said.

Martin wrestles in the 149-pound weight class and was the 2015 and 2016 National Champion. In his career, he had an impressive 51-6 record coming into the 2016-2017 seaason, with 14 pins.

There were new challenges for Martin coming into this season. He was unable to wrestle the entire first semester and could not even practice with the team, due to only having one semester of eligibility left.

Martin decided to go through the workouts by himself either on his own or having a wrestling partner help him prepare for his return to the team in second semester.

He said the biggest challenge during first semester was just trying to get back in shape and be able to compete on the same level as his teammates when he got back.

Wrestling head coach Eric Keller said he has seen Martin grow a lot during his career with the Knights.

“He’s just continued to grow as a person every single day, and I’m proud of him, real proud of him,” Keller said.

Martin was one of several seniors who were honored on Jan. 27 on Senior Night against Coe, and Keller said he has been a very special team member for the Wartburg wrestling team.

While the national competition or tournament can be very daunting for many different athletes, Martin treats nationals like any other tournament. He does admit, though, it is a different experience because your whole season can come down to one single match.

In order to repeat again as a national champion, he will have to first get through the rest of the regular season as well as the NCAA Central Regional on February 25 in Dubuque.

Currently, the only wrestlers to win three straight national titles at Wartburg are Kenny Anderson and Dustin Hinschberger.

Martin has had a knack for success on the big stages throughout his career, however. Before entering college, Martin was a state champion and also set the Nebraska Class A pins record while in high school.

Keller said Martin is a special athlete that Wartburg is very lucky to have.

“The thing about Kenny Martin is this guy can do things a lot of people can’t do,” Keller said. “I mean this guy’s got a lot of God-given talent. That’s why he’s so fun to watch, when he’s in the flow and he’s moving, he’s a high level wrestler and it’s showtime.”