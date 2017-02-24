Allie Stahmer and Lacrosse Team Embrace Third Season

As Allie Stahmer prepares for her third lacrosse season here at Wartburg, she feels the team is ready to take a step closer to being one of the conference contenders.

Being one of the first athletes to be recruited for the Wartburg lacrosse program, she says the team has come a long way from their freshman year.

“I think the team expectations are a lot higher than they used to be. Everyone is putting in the extra work, and that wasn’t an expectation when I was a freshman,” Stahmer said.

Stahmer’s individual expectations have changed as well. While scoring three goals her freshman year, she stepped up last year scoring 14 goals and 19 assists.

She had many other accomplishments as well. She was nationally ranked in assists per game and total assists. Being the leading assister on the team, head coach Anna Meerbach feels Allie is one of the players that really help move the offense.

“If there’s a breakdown I know she’s one of the people in the huddle talking and building the team back up to get back out there,” Meerbach said.

While moving the offense is important, Meerbach says her personality is vital to the team.

She says “Allie’s got a big personality. She’s fun, she’s loud, and her love for lacrosse is never questioned. It’s really important to have personalities like that.”

One way this personality helps the team is through her teammates.

Freshman Alex Pollock is one player who looks up to Stahmer.

“Allie is the type of person that gets us hyped up all the time. She’s the goofy one. So whenever someone needs to laugh or if she notices that you’re frustrated, she’s there. She’s like the big sister. That’s the kind of person that Allie is,” Pollock said.

During her time playing lacrosse at Wartburg, she hopes to make an impact on the future athletes of the program.

“Once I graduate, I hope that I’ve made a difference on the program, and I hope to set the tone for the future of Wartburg lacrosse,” Stahmer said.

The Knights play their first game on Feb. 28 against Lindenwood University.