Amsberry earns 100th win

Head coach Bob Amsberry earned his 300th career win in the women’s basketball win against Edgewood College on Nov. 19.

Amsberry received a commemorative basketball from athletic director Rick Willis in a pre-game ceremony before the Knights’ game against the Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves.

The women’s basketball team has won four games since, to bring Amsberry’s win total to 304 wins thus far.

“He’s an outstanding coach and that is a great accomplishment, but he’s not the type to settle.

“There are many more milestones to come in his career,” Katie Sommer said.

In his 10 years at Wartburg, Amsberry has coached the women’s basketball team to eight winning seasons.

During the 2015-2016 season, Amsberry received several coaching honors.

He led the Knights to the program’s first-ever appearance to the NCAA Division III Final Four.

He was a finalist for the U.S. Marine Corps/WBCA Coach of the Year, d3hoops.com’s West Region Coach of the Year.