Artist leaves soccer coach position

Wartburg head men’s soccer coach, Kirk Artist, has stepped down from his position to pursue other endeavors in Ames, Iowa.

“Wartburg has been home to me for a long time, but I am excited about this new endeavor with my family,” said Artist.

Artist served for seven years at the helm of the men’s soccer program and had a record of 79-61-14. The Knights qualified for the Iowa Conference tournament each year, made two appearances in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in both of those years.

Artist coached 29 All-Conference honorees, eight All-Region selections, three All-Americans, and an NSCAA Academic All-American. He was named IIAC Coach of the Year and the NSCAA Regional Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2014.

A 2006 graduate of Wartburg and a four-year member of the team, he helped the program earn four straight 10-or-more-win seasons, including a school-record 20 wins in 2004 when the Orange and Black reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division III tournament. He was a four-time All-Conference honoree which included First-team honors in 2004 and 2005. Artist is fourth on the program’s career leader list in assists and second on the single season leader list in the same category.

A national search for his replacement will begin immediately.