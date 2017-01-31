Athletic program recruits prospective students year-round

Wartburg College’s athletic department brings in over 200 new students a year, Director of Athletics and Football Coach Rick Willis said.

“Students are simply looking for an opportunity to continue to compete while getting their education,” Willis said.

He said the combination of academics, successful teams and the facilities at Wartburg are common major factors for students who decide to come to the college for athletics.

Head women’s soccer coach Tiffany Pins said the same factors, as well as having a community who cares about them at Wartburg, are key reasons why she sees students come to Wartburg and participate in athletics.

She said students looking into Wartburg have the best of both worlds, with an opportunity to play for a successful team and get a good education.

Although there are not scholarships for the athletes, she said there are other reasons students find Wartburg fitting.

“Our team is a family and we truly care about each other, and at the same time we are very competitive. We also have academic scholarships. With all these factors it really helps us draw good student athletes without giving an athletic scholarship,” Pins said.

Willis said the relationships built through the recruiting process with coaches, student athletes, admissions counselors and professors play a role as well.

“I came to Wartburg to play soccer and I think the main reason a lot of students come here in addition to the highly ranked academics is because of the athletic programs,” said Jack Chen, a member of the men’s soccer team.

Willis said each sport has their own recruiting strategy.

The process for most begins with prospecting and identifying student-athletes who fit the college academically and athletically.

He said coaches then go off campus to meet prospects at their high schools or events.

Pins said the soccer program often gets contacts from high school and club coaches. She said alumni and current students also help the program find recruits.

Willis said most sports begin recruiting during a high schooler’s junior year, but recruit heavily in the student’s senior year.

He said they focus on schools within a three-hour radius from Waverly, as well as secondary areas depending on the sport. The athletics department also looks into areas where admissions is recruiting students.

Willis said visiting Wartburg is a critical part of the process for prospective students to determine if the fit and feel of the college is what they want.

“They need to see firsthand what life at Wartburg looks like,” Pins said.

Aside from visits to campus, Willis said phone conversations and exchanging of text messages helps the coaches create relationships with potential athletes.

Pins said many of the student athletes at Wartburg were multisport individuals in high school, which leads them to play multiple sports once they are at Wartburg.

“When I was looking at schools I looked at multiple DIII colleges and compared the tennis programs, as well as the other athletic programs they had to offer to those here at Wartburg,” Lauren O’Brian, a tennis player, said.

“In the end, I was ultimately more impressed with the athletic programs that Wartburg had to offer,” she said.