Black Student Union hosts Black History Month events

Wartburg College’s Black Student Union (BSU) will be hosting different events throughout the month of February for Black History Month.

Black History Month is a time for students to remember the contributions that African Americans have made to this country, being aware and engaged during this month is possible through BSU, Emmett Buckles, president of BSU said.

“Embracing and celebrating any diversity event is an important part of the Wartburg community,” Buckles said.

Buckles said Black History Month is a great time for students to submerge themselves into a different culture.

There will be several events hosted this month where students can do just that, he said.

“We will have a Diverse Love Day, a Peace Dialogue, a Candlelight Dinner and The Slam,” Buckles said.

Krystal Madlock, adviser of BSU, said the students did all of the planning of the events on their own.

Buckles said it is important to make everyone on campus feel welcome and African American history is something worth sharing.

He said taking time to learn about what makes up someone else’s culture is important.

“Highlighting and celebrating it makes it that much more special to students,” Buckles said.

“Students can definitely get involved by looking out for organizations that table and attend their events that are often informal, but fun at the same time,” Buckles said.

He said it is important people not only understand the contributions of African Americans to this country, but also recognize their relevancy in today’s society.

“Students can learn that even though Black History Month is only a month, the contributions reach far beyond one month,” Buckles said.