College to hold 10th annual Demo Show

The study of the human body takes center stage in Neumann Auditorium this Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

This year’s theme is the human body. The show will be streamed live on KnightVision.

There will be interactive, hands-on demonstrations 30 minutes before and after the show.

The theme looks at aspects of the human body, how it moves and generally how it works.

“We will have some models to show how certain aspects of the eye and ear work,” Dr. Ben Bousquet, associate professor of physics, said.

“We’ll talk about some aspects related to motion of the human body in different situations,” he said.

“We’ll also talk about how the human body conducts electricity,” Bousquet said.

Every year has a different theme and shows different demonstrations the planning commitee and faculty advisers choose.

The people involved this year think the human body is a great theme.

“We brainstormed last year to try to think of a short list of a few possible themes for upcoming demo shows,” Bousquet said.

“It seemed like a fun concept to try to talk about underlying principles within the human body. It helps that it is relevant to everybody, too,” he said.

Many students are actively involved in the Demo Show.

Although it is too late to be involved in this year’s show, students are recommended to attend and decide whether or not they want to be involved next year.

“The event is open to anyone that wants to watch it,” Bousquet said.

“We’re also always looking for volunteers for future demo shows,” he said.

“It’s something you can be involved in a lot or a little,” Dr. Christine DeVries said.

Since this is only the second year the Demo Show has been in Neumann Auditorium, there were some changes that needed to be made, including the staging.

Neumann Auditorium has a larger stage that is further away from the audience.

“It’s a big place, so all of our demos have to be bigger,” Bousquet said.

“Collaborating with other people takes time, but it has been very positive, which is good. They’re very supportive this year with everything, unless it’s not possible,” he said.

DeVries agreed, “It’s been really nice to have the Neumann crew and Knight Vision team make what’s happening onstage visible to all members of the audience.”

The tenth anniversary also brings alumni.

Alumni have been helping build hype for the show.