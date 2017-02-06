Dance Marathon holds concert fundraiser

Wartburg College Dance Marathon has created some innovative ways to raise money for the University of Iowa Stead Children’s Hospital this semester, starting with a concert hosted by Joe’s Knight Hawk, a popular bar near campus.

The event on Jan. 27 featured Whiskey Revival, a band based out of Bellevue, Iowa.

Co-Director Anne Buscher said the Whiskey Revival fundraiser was unlike anything WCDM has done in the past.

“The idea originated from one of our executive team members, Joe Fangman. Previously, his family had sponsored a portion of our large event and this year they asked if we would like to use their sponsorship for a fundraising event instead,” Buscher said.

Buscher said WCDM raised $1,350 from the event, much of which came from the owner of Joe’s Knight Hawk, Joe Breitbach.

“We received 100 percent of the admission fee from the front door. Everyone who entered Joe’s had to pay a $5 admission fee regardless of their age. Joe also gave us a portion of sales from the night,” Buscher said.

“To have his support truly helped make this an incredible fundraiser that not only dancers could enjoy but the Wartburg and Waverly communities as well.”

Buscher said when Dance Marathon first presented the idea to Joe first semester, he was automatically excited about the opportunity.

Joseph Fangman, the executive team member whose parents paid for Whiskey Revival, was in charge of working with Joe to coordinate the event.

“The event just popped up. We met with Joe about multiple different fundraising ideas and he recommended bringing in a band and collecting $5 donations at the door,” Fangman said.

Once the logistics were figured out, Fangman said the next step was to find a band.

Fangman happened to know two members of the band Whiskey Revival who were willing to give WCDM a good price for the event.

“We would just like to thank everyone involved in helping make this event happen. Whiskey Revival, Donny and Alice Fangman, Joe Breitbach and everyone who attended,” Fangman said.

“It was an amazing night for us and we could not be more pleased with the showing of support and all of the money raised to go help children at the brand new U of I Children’s Hospital.”

Fangman and Buscher said this year’s fundraising goal is $60,000. The grand total will be announced near the end of the main event on March 25.