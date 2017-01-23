diversity-on-campus

Wartburg College is providing international and domestic students with the opportunity to integrate through the International Student and Global Connections organizations.

According to the International Club web page on Wartburg’s website, the organization aims to promote better understanding between American and International Students, assist International students in adjusting to the culture and introduce foreign cultures to the community.

Josh Voigt, an active member in both the organizations, said the people involved are working to improve relationships among all students.

“The international group likes to bring people together to create an understanding of each other,” Voigt said.

“The majority of what I-Club does is focused around getting people to socialize, to simply talk to each other,” Voigt said.

Voigt said he believes that organizations like I-Club are a good start, but there are still some prevalent issues on campus.

“I think one of the issues is that we as ourselves stick to an international group. We don’t always have the opportunity to integrate, but some people don’t want to,” Voigt said.

“From what I’ve seen, people on this campus like to stick to their comfort zones,” he said.

Voigt and another international student, Hasan Muhammad, said they believe encouraging discussion and getting to know people will help solve these issues.

“This is the key to finding a solution,” Muhammad said.

“People need to share beliefs and opinions.”

“Most importantly they need to listen. This will create understanding between our community members,” he said.

Voigt said, as an organization, Global Connections is going to be one of the more influential programs when it comes to diversity because of the way it is creating connections.

“Global Connections works to pair an international and domestic student together to meet on occasion and get to know each other,” Voigt said.

“You talk about things and you go do activities together. You get to learn about another person and his or her values and culture,” Voigt said.

” It isn’t always deep discussions, either. What makes it great is the everyday conversation that can occur,” he said.

Muhammad said he sees diversity at Wartburg, but he doesn’t feel it’s effects.

“Wartburg has many races, beliefs, and nationalities present on campus, but there is a lack of integration,” Muhammad said.

“We need to accept this diversity and embrace it,” he added.

Voigt said he encourages everyone to participate in any opportunities to learn more about other cultures in hopes that this will assist in the process of integration.

“You see a lot of people who say they want to travel and see the world but the first step you can take to learning about the world is by getting to know the people from the places you want to go,” Voigt said.

Voigt said people don’t generally think the way people from outside of their culture or society think, but if they can try, Wartburg campus could see some positive improvements.

“As much as you might not agree with someone or have different beliefs, it doesn’t mean you can’t get along,” Voigt said.

“Understanding that not everyone is the same is a great place to start,” he said.