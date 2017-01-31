Diversity on Campus

The Alliance Club at Wartburg College is offering students a way to fully express themselves and keep up in the national and local conversation concerning the LGBT community and its supporters.

According to the Alliance webpage on Wartburg’s website, the purpose of the organization is to provide a supportive and accepting environment for students, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity and to educate and provide resources to encourage open discussion about diverse issues.

The organization affirms this purpose through their opening statement.

“As a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and in keeping with Wartburg College’s values of diversity and inclusion, the Wartburg College Alliance openly welcomes and affirms people of all sexual orientations and gender identities and understands them to be an important part of the campus community,” the organization said.

Gigi Norby, Alliance’s president, said the club is not exclusive for LGBT people.

“We want to have open discussions with both LGBT and non-LGBT people,” Norby said.

“We want to all get along and understand and know each other so that we can all fight for each other.”

Brian Hamilton, an openly transgender member of the organization, said that Alliance is a fun way to bring people together and work with people to gain understanding.

“Being a minority can feel very lonely,” Hamilton said, “it’s like being in a fishbowl.”

Hamilton said many people ask unnecessary questions because of their lack of understanding.

“It is so hard to have a group that you can just go to and not have to feel like you have to answer questions about who you are,” Hamilton said.

Pansy Quinn, the secretary of Alliance, said the organization has been working to rebuild itself.

“We are ready to get people more involved with what we are doing,” Quinn said.

Quinn said it is important to have a group like this on campus because it represents people that might not have been otherwise represented.

“We want to help students who don’t quite know their place yet,” Quinn said.

In light of the national tension due to the elections, students like Quinn and Norby said they are encountering students who feel unsafe, afraid and insecure about themselves.

“We want to make the campus feel safer, not just for LGBT, but also for people who don’t feel comfortable with the sexual slang and demeaning attitudes people have,” Quinn said.

Jared Torgeson, a member of Alliance, said he was skeptical when he first arrived on campus.

“I was very scared that I wasn’t going to be accepted, but I immediately knew that this is a place where everyone is loved no matter your sexual orientation,” Torgeson said.

Torgeson said he tries to help communicate with others what he values and what he thinks the LGBT community values.

“I don’t tolerate much for disrespecting other human beings,” he said.

“Whenever someone says something derogatory I always make sure they understand that it is not OK or acceptable in our world,” Torgeson said.

The Alliance will be hosting its annual drag show and other events to encourage student participation.

“We are trying to open up the eyes of everybody on campus. We want to show people that we aren’t that much different,” Quinn said.