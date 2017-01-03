Doing what’s best…for me

Striving to feel at peace within our lives is something I think a lot of college students try and take on, especially during their college years with their futures on the horizon.

Sometimes, in order to achieve personal peace or to relieve stress, you have to give up the things that really affect you.

For me, it was giving up my position as the Wartburg Trumpet sports editor earlier this school year.

This position was one that I really enjoyed, because I got to share the many successes that Wartburg athletic teams had.

But, it was really affecting me personally.

From the long days of editing on Sundays to covering nearly every sporting event that Wartburg participated in, it was just too much for me to handle.

To those athletes or sporting teams that were not given the best of my abilities, I am truly sorry.

The success you have all achieved has not gone unnoticed, rather it was a matter of taking care of my personal well-being.

The biggest struggle I have faced in giving up my position as the sports editor is one I thought about for quite some time now, but when I did it, I felt significant relief, because I knew I could step back and focus on taking care of myself.

For me, giving up the sports editor position has allowed me to spend a lot more time with my family, which is one of my biggest values in life.

I strongly believe I cannot put a price tag on spending time with the people you love, because giving up one’s time is the best gift someone else can receive, because it is something you will never get back.

All of us are in a truly exciting place here at Wartburg. We have an array of activities and classes to choose from that will shape our future.

Sometimes, you are given a challenge to decide what activities and classes will benefit you best.

But, hey, that fits in with the Wartburg mission statement about challenging and nurturing students, right?

My challenge of deciding to step back from being the sports editor of the Trumpet was one I personally struggled with for a long time, but Wartburg is a supportive place that has allowed me to find the right answers for the test of life.

The biggest benefit that stepping back from extra-curricular activities has allowed me to receive is the ability to define my future.

This semester, I interned with Wartburg’s Sports Information Director KatieJo Kuhens, which opened my eyes to exactly what I want my future to look like, and for that, I am forever grateful.

My final piece of advice to you all is to consider your future when you are feeling overwhelmed.

We are in an exciting in our lives where we have the opportunity to do whatever we want.

Life isn’t about always knowing what you want to do.

For some, that uncertainty is hard to handle, while others can take it in stride and move forward.

The biggest thing is to keep believing in yourself and the process. Everyone is capable of accomplishing great things in the world.