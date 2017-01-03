Faculty express their concerns on total cost increase

By Amara Thein and Jessie Hoyng

The recent increase in total cost to attend Wartburg College has sparked a variety of responses among faculty.

Dani Thomas, political science professor, and Bill Withers, communication arts professor, are concerned about keeping the costs manageable for students.

“The question about whether a college education is of value has already been answered, and the answer is ‘yes,’” Withers said.

“I am more concerned about sustainable, long-term affordability in a disruptive market.”

Withers said colleges, whether they are community schools, private colleges or state universities, need to consider what they can do today to protect both the institutions and future students.

Thomas said the political science department is losing two students this semester because they can no longer afford to attend Wartburg.

One student transferring to the University of Northern Iowa will have to complete four and a half semesters total and will save $36,000, Thomas said.

(Graham Garner, vice president of Marketing and Communication, said not every transfer student will save $36,000. Savings depend on variables such as financial aid, living expenses and cost of academic programs, he said.)

“When they share the numbers it’s completely understandable. I can’t fault them for leaving. As a parent who has a daughter who is a junior in college and someone who’s been in this business a long time, it [increasing cost] is bothersome,” Thomas said.

Other faculty such as Sonja Lynch, English professor and former member of the President’s Budget Advisory Council (PBAC), and Ed Westen, biology professor and current PBAC member, believe the recent increase in total cost is justified by the total cost of maintaining Wartburg’s campus and providing students with a quality education.

Lynch said Wartburg is very cautious about increasing tuition the minimal amount necessary to cover expenses in order to do right by both the students and the institution.

The President’s Budget Advisory Council was not able increase the revenue enough to fund all allocation requests on campus, such as grounds maintenance and employee health benefits, Westen said.

“The increase was less than we needed it to be in order to do the things we would like to be able to do,” Westen said.

“There is a national outcry over perceived college costs, and we thought that if we raised tuition by 8 percent that we would have a mass exodus of students going to other places.”

Westen said that Wartburg is also at risk of losing faculty. Next year, faculty salaries are increasing 2 percent after several years of a salary freeze, Westen said.

According to the American Association of University Professors, salaries for Wartburg’s faculty consistently fall below comparative colleges’ median wages for full professors, associate professors, assistant professors and instructors.

For the 2012-13 school year, full Wartburg professors made an average of $68,300, compared to the averages of $82,300 at Luther, $81,700 at Coe and $75,600 at Central.

“It’s a huge issue, and one that faculty get put in an awful position on,” Thomas said.

“You don’t want to be a whiner and be considered by the administration to be totally disagreeable and not a team player,” Thomas said.

Westen said paying for an education at Wartburg will have long-term value.

“Students and their families need to understand that it is their responsibility to invest in their educations. It’s a scary investment, but it’s a very good investment,” Westen said.

“I have $47,000 in student loans. It costs me $237 a month. I’ve never paid that bill and thought, ‘man, what a crappy investment that was.’”