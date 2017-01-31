Faculty & staff spotlight: Todd Coleman

Scanning the crowd at a Wartburg home athletic or music event, one would be hard-pressed to not pick out the face of vice president for Admissions, Todd Coleman.

An avid sports fan and Wartburg supporter, Coleman said one of his favorite things about Wartburg is all of the opportunities the school provides for students and seeing students use those opportunities to succeed.

He compares Wartburg to his past experience at both Missouri and Purdue.

Coleman said Wartburg provides opportunities he never saw at the larger schools.

“You get to know people and build relationship with students, you just don’t get that opportunity at the larger schools,” Coleman said.

Coleman has been at Wartburg since 2007 and has had an impact on students and admissions counselors alike.

Lindsey Leonard, who is the counselor for central Iowa, said Coleman is a mentor and demonstrates all the values she would associate with a true Wartburg Knight.

With his role in Admissions, Coleman is very involved with the Wartburg Ambassadors program.

Hannah Haage works in the Admissions and serves as the president of Ambassadors and she said Coleman has been the best supervisor she has ever had.

“Todd cares deeply about people, and I have seen it each day I am around him,” Haage said.

“Todd has become what I would call my “Wartburg Dad” as he is always there for me, checking in on my school work, helping me figure out my future plans, and pushing me towards my future goals.”

Outside of his work in Admissions, Coleman’s family also serves as a host family for international students attending Wartburg.

Their current student is Dragoslava Barzut, a second year from Serbia.

Barzut said she has really enjoyed her time with the Coleman family and that she could not imagine her Wartburg experience without Coleman.

“Without him and his family, it would definitely be much harder to adapt in every aspect, whether social, cultural or educational,” Barzut said.

Colemans work with students does not end when they decide to attend Wartburg College.

He has said on many occasions students can ask him for letters of recommendation.

He is more than willing to help them hunt down internships as well.

Coleman hopes to remain at Wartburg for the rest of his career and feels Wartburg has become a great place for him.

He said it is different than any other place he has worked and he has dubbed what is done at this school as “The Wartburg Way.”

“It’s been a great run, I love higher education,” Coleman.

“It keeps you young and you get to be around people with a ton of energy, you get to see what the future holds.”