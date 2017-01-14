Grace to open Jimmy John’s

Gary Grace, vice president for administration has announced his retirement from Wartburg College and plans for opening a Jimmy John’s in Waverly.

Grace said he doesn’t know if there is ever a right time to a leave a job but he wanted to see if operating a business would be something he can do before he retires in five to ten years.

“One of the things that made the decision a little bit easier was that we could do that [open a business] in Waverly. We wanted to stay in Waverly and stay close to Wartburg,” Grace said.

Grace said that he first heard about Jimmy John’s from looking at one of his son’s debit card statements and thought the franchise would be a good fit for a community with a college like Wartburg.

The process of deciding to invest in a franchise took about 18 months.

“The reason a person would choose to open a franchise rather, in my case, my own sub sandwich shop is because I was looking for a model that was already proven,” he said. “I was interested in not starting from scratch and getting a company that I had confidence in.”

The Jimmy John’s will be located next to Family Video. Grace said he wanted a central location that would help make deliveries fast and he wanted it to be in walking distance of the college.

The space is undergoing construction and Grace said he hopes to have it open early March.

Brittany Manning is a Wartburg student who said she is excited about Jimmy John’s coming to Waverly.

“I love Jimmy John’s but I am a little upset I can only enjoy it for about two months before I graduate,” Manning said.

Drew Wagenhoffer was originally from the East Coast where he said he is used to having good subs and when he came here the only place he knew about was Subway. He said he is excited about the Jimmy John’s and plans to eat there often.

Although most Jimmy John’s are open late Grace said it has not been decided if this Jimmy John’s will be.

“A lot of the larger schools have Jimmy John’s that are open past bar rush. I don’t know if there is enough interest or enough critical mass in Waverly and a school the size of Wartburg to create enough business,” Grace said.

Grace said he plans on beginning the hiring process in early February and needs 25-30 people to staff the shop.

Grace said when the sandwich shop does open he will be working alongside the other workers.

“At least at the front end I will be involved. I will be in there slapping mayonnaise on sandwiches and throwing them out too,” Grace said. “I will be in there with my Jimmy John’s cap on saying hello to everybody.”