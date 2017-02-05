Hammel travels to Nashville for NCAA Conference

To Parker Hammel, being chosen as a National Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC) representative was just the luck of the draw. But for Kelley Jacobs, Wartburg SAAC adviser, it was much more than that.

“We thought Parker would be a good representation. He had been somebody that showed some interest in the position as well,” Jacobs said. “I think he’s a person that likes to be involved and likes to stay on top of what’s going on as far as athletics.”

The SAAC on campus is made up of athletes from every team. Jacobs said the organization gives students a voice regarding the rules and regulations that could affect DIII student athletes and athletes in our conference.

On the national level, students represent entire schools and act as liaisons between the national SAAC and the on-campus committees.

Hammel, who will officially become a national rep this year, traveled to Nashville on Jan.18 for three days for his first NCAA conference. While there, he served as the representative for the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) and the New England Collegiate Conference.

“All in all its about 9,000 student athletes,” he said. “It’s pretty cool knowing that I get to be a voice for that many people. I think it’s a huge privilege and I’m excited to do it.”

At the conference, Hammel attended meetings with other national representatives to talk about new legislation and the future of the NCAA. Each division, DI, DII and DIII, also had their own informational sessions to discuss proposals affecting their specific levels.

His trip was also an opportunity to meet the other student representatives he will be working with for the next two years. At night, they spent their time in downtown Nashville getting to know one another.

Another highlight for Hammel was having a professional basketball player at the conference.

“The coolest thing for me was being able to sit close to George Hill. He came and spoke to all of us and I was sitting like five feet away from him,” he said.

Even though rules and regulations discussed at the conference were on a national level, they still affect every school, big or small.

“Everything is just a trickle down affect, like it is everywhere,” Jacobs said. “It goes from the national level, to the conference level, to each individual school.”

It’s the job of the national representatives to bring the information from the conference back to their schools. Hammel said ten new proposals went through but they won’t change many things for student athletes.

The biggest thing he brought back from the NCAA conference was ideas from other reps that can be used for the IIAC.

“Just some things we can change to make our conference more efficient. That way we can get our voices out and have the student athletes be heard,” Hammel said.