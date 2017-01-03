Hoverboards, a thing of the past?

Hoverboards have become popular among college students. However, they may not be here to stay.

These self-balancing two-wheeled boards are commonly described as rechargeable electric scooters. Their portability and convenience make them a desired form of transportation for students who have class on the other side of campus.

Recently, some types of lithium hoverboard batteries were recalled. The batteries were starting on fire, causing the hoverboards to explode.

John Myers, Director of Security at Wartburg College and chairman of the college’s Safety Committee, has become increasingly concerned about having hoverboards on Wartburg’s campus.

“The issue came up this fall and at that point in time we really saw no difference between hoverboards and skate boards.”

“Since our policy is to allow those, we saw no issues. Since then, the issue of the lithium batteries catching fire has come up,” said Myers.

At least 20 universities have banned hoverboards from their campuses, including the University of Iowa. Wartburg College is considering this possibility as well.

“We don’t want to make a rule for every little thing that happens, but we do want to make sure the campus is safe,” said Myers.

Wartburg student, Kosamu Kasonso, purchased a hoverboard to use at Wartburg and is not at all worried about its battery.

“I contacted Amazon immediately after I saw videos of hoverboards exploding. After reviewing my product details, they told me that my particular hoverboard has passed the safety test,” said Kasonso.

Kasonso said he purchased his board from Amazon for around $300. Other hoverboards have been sold for more than $1,500.

While Kasonso insists his board is not one with a failing battery, Wartburg’s Safety Committee is taking the issue very seriously.

“We don’t want somebody to put their hoverboard in their closet while they go away to class and have it spontaneously combust and start a fire. It’s the cheaper boards, like Kasonso’s, that are most likely to have battery issues,” said Myers.

Some colleges are choosing to outright ban hoverboards. Others are taking a more logical approach and banning them temporarily until the safety issue is fixed.

In Kasonso’s opinion, hoverboards should not be banned from Wartburg’s campus at all.

“It would be unfair. There are a couple of us with hoverboards on campus and none of us have had any problems.” said Kasonso.

The Safety Committee will decide what approach they are going to take on this issue and make a recommendation to the Dean of Students, who will then make the final decision in next couple weeks.