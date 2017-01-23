Ice storms cause injuries on campus

After ice storms the past two weeks, faculty member Dr. Fred Waldtsein and Wartburg Student Jessica Pedersen were severely injured from the ice outside.

Waldstein said he was walking out of the CTC building to go to a meeting, and his car was parked on the street across from Hamm Platz. The ground had been covered with a thin coat of snow.

Waldtsein said he was trying his best to be cautious as he left the sidewalk to walk off the road in Neumann Circle.

“The road seemed OK, but as I came to the end near the street there was a patch of ice under the snow that I couldn’t see. That’s where I went down,” Waldstein said.

Waldtsein suffered four broken ribs and a punctured lung as a result of the fall.

Students and faculty alike have since expressed concerns about their own safety in winter weather.

Waldtsein said despite his fall, he knows Wartburg is doing the best they can to keep all members of the Wartburg community safe.

“There is only so much an institution can do, and it is unrealistic to be able to provide 100% safety in these matters,” says Waldstein.

“We all need to exercise personal caution to assure our individual safety and health.”

Most Wartburg students still had classes both last week and the week before, as many Wartburg professors did not cancel classes despite the ice.

Director of Campus Security John B. Myers said although Wartburg Campus Security is giving their best effort, ice is a reality in the Midwest.

“We can only do so much, we can’t control the weather. I have been at Wartburg for 20 years, and this is the first time in a long time that the ice has been this bad.”

Myers said maintenance spreads sand and salt to melt the ice on the sidewalks and in driveways.

“If there is an area that needs attention people should report it so they can have maintenance handle it,” Myers said.

Student Jess Pedersen, who was unavailable to comment, fell on on the ice on campus and received a concussion.