Knights advance to IIAC semis

Wartburg men’s basketball began postseason play Tuesday night with a 74-68 win over the Buena Vista Beavers on the road. The win is Wartburg’s second straight over Buena Vista, after beating them on Feb. 18 as well, and their third straight overall.

The Knights were led in scoring again by Jordan Cannon who is going into his final games as a Knight and showed that he is not quite ready for his career to end. Cannon scored 17 points and was a consistent threat from all areas on the court, even when he didn’t have the ball in his hand.

Buena Vista built an early nine point lead, but Wartburg came back with authority. This was due in large part of the play of sophomores Jaran Sabus and Cam Kickbush. Sabus was a threat cutting to the basket and finishing around taller defenders while Kickbush drilled three early threes to help the Knights take a 20-18 lead.

After taking a 38-34 lead into halftime, Wartburg would give up the lead in the opening minutes of the second half, only to get it right back for good. Sharpshooting from outside was the Knights’ biggest weapon against the Beaver defense, shooting 13-23 from behind the arc for the game. Leading the way off the bench was Sawyer Herman who scored 13 of Wartburg’s 33 bench points and shot 4-6 from downtown.

Strong shooting combined with a solid effort defensively allowed the Knights to sustain the game of a lifetime from Buena Vista senior Kennedy Drey. In his final game in a Beaver uniform, Drey scored 27 points and also chipped in 16 rebounds, four steals and a pair of blocks. Drey did nearly everything in his power to keep the Buena Vista season alive, but Wartburg’s shooting barrage was just too much.

With the win, Wartburg advances to the semi-finals of the Iowa Conference Tournament for the third straight year. On Thursday they will travel to Dubuque to take on the Loras Duhawks. The Black and Orange split their season series with the Duhawks, but did beat them 104-85 in Dubuque on Feb. 1. Game time is listed at 7 pm.