Knights defend Swens-Milboy Belt in the Battle of the Burgs

The annual Battle of the Burgs proved it was just that–a battle. Top-ranked Wartburg (19-0 overall) defeated No. 2 Augsburg (10-2), 20-13.

The Auggies would come out with the momentum after winning the first two matches at 125 and 133. Those two victories put Augsburg on top in the team score, 6-0.

Augsburgs fifth-ranked Victor Gliva defeated Wartburg’s sixth-ranked Arnulfo Olea by a 6-1 decision in the 125-pound bout.

At 133 pounds, Augsburg’s Sam Bennyhoff defeated Wartburg’s Connor Campo by a 9-4 decision.

Fourth-ranked Cross Cannone would get things going in Wartburg’s favor at 141 pounds with a narrow 4-3 decision over Augsburgs’ seventh-ranked David Flynn.

Following suit, two-time defending NCAA national champion and top-ranked Kenny Martin prevailed over ninth-ranked Ryan Epps with a close 7-5 decision.

Those two wins would tie the team score at 6, heading into the 157-pound match.

Tanner Vasser of Augsburg came out on top over Wartburg’s second-ranked Logan Thomsen with an 8-7 decision and putting Augsburg back in the lead, 9-6 in the team race. The loss marked Thomsen’s first defeat in Division III wrestling, since transferring in to Wartburg this school year.

Third-ranked Andrew Steiert of Wartburg would come back with a solid 7-1 decision over Lucas Jeske of Augsburg. Steiert is currently undefeated on the season with a 7-0 record.

At 174 pounds, second-ranked Eric DeVos got Wartburg’s only bonus points with a technical fall over Augsburg’s Austin Boniface, 21-6. DeVos’ victory put Wartburg up, 14-9. This victory marked DeVos’ 11th win this season, keeping his season record at a perfect 11-0.

Top-ranked Owen Webster of Augsburg defeated fifth-ranked Bryan Levsen of Wartburg by a 10-2 major decision. This bout tightened the team score at 14-13.

In the 197-pound bout, second-ranked Kyle Fank took down Sebastian Larson with a 5-1 decision. Wartburg would keep the team score in their favor heading into the final match of the night. Fank now leads the team in wins with 26.

At 285 pounds, second-ranked Lance Evans, who was recently named the Most Dominant Wrestler in Division III, defeated third-ranked Donny Longendyke by a close 5-4 decision. Evans is still undefeated on the year with his record at 20-0.

This was Wartburg and Augsburg’s second time meeting in a dual this season. Wartburg prevailed in the finals of the NWCA National Duals over the Auggies, 31-9 to seven-peat as national dual champions.

The final dual of the season for the Knights will come against Iowa Conference opponent, Loras, on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Dubuque. At that dual, the 2016-2017 Iowa Conference wrestling champions will be crowned.