Knights split at Central

The Wartburg men’s and women’s basketball teams traveled to Pella to take on the Central Dutch on Feb. 4. The women’s team came out victorious in a 92-58 win over Central. Wartburg was defeated in the men’s game, 91-86.

In the women’s game, No. 11/13 Wartburg (20-2 overall, 12-1 IIAC) had seven players score double digits. Kristie Sommer had a team-high 15 points, and her sister, Katie Sommer had 14. Other double-digit scorers included Abbie Haupert with 13, Miranda Murphy with 12 and Morgan Neuendorf, Adrienne Boettger and Megan Murphy with 10 points each.

Katie Sommer and Boettger each went 5-6 in field goals, while Katie Sommer went 4-5 in three pointers.

Haupert led the team in total rebounds with eight.

During the men’s game, the Knights and Dutch duked it out during a back-and-forth contest. Wartburg gave Central their first and final lead of the day with just 33 seconds left in regulation. The Knights led by as many as 12 points throughout the game.

Nick Webber scored a team-high 14 points. Jaran Sabus and Jordan Cannon each recorded 13 points.

Josh Gehling tallied a career-high 11 rebounds.

Both teams will return to the court on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to take on Luther in Levick Arena. The women will play at 6 p.m., with the men following at approximately 8 p.m.