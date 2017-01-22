Knights split games on road trip

An up and down week for the Wartburg Knights Men’s Basketball team resulted in a 1-1 record with a 73-66 win over Luther on Wednesday and a 98-85 loss to Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday.

Both games took place away from Levick Arena and each showcased different problems for the Knights.

On Wednesday, Wartburg was without leading scorer, Jordan Cannon, who was out with a concussion. Without Cannon in the lineup, the offense really struggled to find consistent ways to generate points.

Cannon is one of those players that can score in almost any situation and can be looked to for points down the stretch in isolation and late shot clock situations.

The Knights felt his absence in the first half, shooting under 30-percent and trailing by 11 points at the halftime break.

Halftime adjustments were essential to a much improved second half from Wartburg. Guards Nate Woeste, Sawyer Herman and Nick Webber had big scoring performances in the later parts of the game. The trio combined for 25 second half points while Herman and Woeste each hit a pair of threes in the closing minutes to help complete the comeback.

Wartburg outscored Luther by 18 points in the second half, mostly through improved shooting and taking care of the ball, only having three turnovers in the second half.

Saturday’s game in Lincoln, Neb. was a completely different story for the Knights. The biggest story of the game was Webber being the second player on this year’s team to join the 1,000 Point Club with a layup early in the first half.

Wartburg also got Cannon back for the contest and both he and Webber put up great numbers offensively, each finishing with 23 points. Both Jaran Sabus and Nate Woeste also finished in double digit scoring with 11 and 12 respectively.

The scoring outbusts from the two senior guards were not enough, however, as the Prairie Wolves received big scoring outputs of their own from Cooper Cook, Deion Wells-Ross and Nate Schimonitz who led all scorers with 27 points.

Nebraska Wesleyan consistently found holes in the Knights defense and were able to take advantage by driving or passing to players cutting to the rim.

In a game that was fairly even across the board, one of the biggest differences in stats was in the amount of turnovers. Wartburg finished with sixteen while the Prairie Wolves only had eight. Nebraska Wesleyan also won the points off turnovers battle 20-13.

The turnovers turned into fast break opportunities for the Prairie Wolves and they more than took advantage. The game was tied 43-43 at halftime, but Nebraska Wesleyan was just too strong offensively for Wartburg to keep up with in the second half.

After the week, Wartburg’s record currently sits at 12-6 (4-5) and their next game will take place back at home on Wednesday Jan. 25, in a matchup against the Coe Kohawks.