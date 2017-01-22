Knights Women Win Out West

The eighth-ranked Wartburg women’s basketball team brought home yet another win on Saturday, after travelling to Lincoln, Nebraska to take on the newest member of the Iowa Conference, the Nebraska Wesleyan Prairie Wolves.

The Knights beat the P-Wolves by a score of 61-50, riding primarily on the performances of juniors Aryn Jones and Kristie Sommer. Jones went off for 14 points, five rebounds, and four blocked shots, while not committing a single foul. Sommer scored 16 points on four of eight shooting from three-point range, and going a perfect four for four from the free throw line.

The win improves the Knights to 16-2 (8-1 in conference play). Their next contest comes this Wednesday here at home against the Coe Kohawks, who knocked the Knights out of the IIAC tournament the last time they came to Levick. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., with a men’s game to follow.