Letter to the editor: Helen Leong

On the Opinion & Editorial page of the February 6, 2017 issue of the Wartburg Trumpet, the paper made space for some debate over some current events happening in national politics.

I just wanted to write to clarify a couple of things.

The executive order that includes a travel ban does not target undocumented persons traveling into the United States.

I want to be clear that the ban is targeting persons who are temporary visitors, like international students, and immigrants, who have applied through legal means, been interviewed, and in some cases waited years to get authorization to enter.

The statements published by the Wartburg Trumpet confuse this issue with a different executive order related to undocumented persons in the United States.

I highly encourage community members to engage in these important discussions, and I hope you will do so in a kind and accurate manner.

After all, we are talking about Wartburg Knights.

Respectfully submitted,