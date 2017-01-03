LETTER TO THE EDITOR: President Colson’s 2016 election reaction

Like many of you, I’ve been thinking about Tuesday’s election all week. As an immigrant and, technically, a Latino, my reservations about the rhetoric surrounding President-Elect Trump’s campaign are numerous and serious. As the uncle of a young woman who is planning a Memorial Day wedding to another woman, I was quite fearful of what his presidential appointments might bring to people I hold dear.

Christy and I spent a lot of time Tuesday night on the phone with our niece, our daughter, and other young people in our family, for they were in tears, worried that the election was proving that the American people had turned against them. Just as some in my own family were in distress, I know that some of you in my Wartburg family feel distress.

So, I’m going to do what Secretary Clinton asked me to do: I’m going to greet the 45th President’s inauguration with an open mind, while standing firm on the principles enshrined in our missional documents. Wartburg College is committed to “creating and maintaining a mutually respectful environment that recognizes and celebrates diversity among all students, faculty, and staff. Wartburg values human differences as an asset, works to sustain a culture that reflects the interests, contributions, and perspectives of members of diverse groups; and delivers educational programming to meet the needs of diverse audiences. We also seek to instill those values, understandings and skills to encourage leadership and service in a global multicultural society.”

All of us who are members of this community, regardless of how we voted, are committed to these propositions: honor-bound to look after one another, to stand up for one another, to thank God for one another. These principles are written into our Conduct Code, which prohibits actions that threaten or endanger the health, safety, or well-being of another person. In our community, a community that values everyone’s diverse gifts, we cannot tolerate such actions.

Most of you know that I return to Luther’s Small Catechism at times like these. In explaining the eighth commandment, he enjoins me always to jump to my neighbors’ defense, to “speak well of them, and interpret everything they do in the best possible light.”

Despite the distress that some feel—or even because of that distress—now is a time for us to speak well of each other, to give each other the benefit of the doubt, and to listen to each other in a spirit of mutual respect. For we embrace human difference of all sorts, seeing diverse interests, contributions, and perspectives as enriching assets.

