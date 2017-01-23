LinkedIn creates connections for students and alumni

It might be time to dust off your LinkedIn profile. According to an article by Digital Marketing Magazine, the social media platform has been growing as companies and businesses start to develop their presence on LinkedIn.

Many recruiters are starting to use the site to search for new job candidates.

Students, such as senior Alex Gheysens, are using the site to apply for jobs and internships.

“I know a lot of employers today ask for a LinkedIn profile,” he said.

“It’s good to already have one so you can just add it to your application instead of having to work on it every time you apply for a job.”

Although Gehysens has not landed a job or internship from LinkedIn, he has heard back from employers on the site and made some new connections.

Connections like these are why chemistry professor Dr. Matthew Zart encourages his capstone students to make a profile.

Zart said networking online makes students feel more comfortable while looking for jobs and reaching out to employers.

“You can begin to very pointedly target areas, professions and make contacts,” he said.

“Most of the time people that have the same alma mater tend to be very friendly on the front end,” he said.

Zart said with it easier to make the initial connection, it can lead somewhere for students, whether it be a job, internship or a professional connection.

He does not require his students to make a profile, but he believes if used correctly, having a LinkedIn account can give students an edge.

“If you learn how to use the tools, it can be an advantage,” he said. “But it’s not just having an account. It’s all how you use it.”

Recent alumna Molly Schmitt knew how to make the most of her account.

The grad just started a job in Kansas City, Missouri with Dairy Farmers of America.

She found the position through LinkedIn.

Schmitt said she applied for the position a couple days after she saw it posted on the site.

A feature on LinkedIn allowed her to apply quickly.

“I signed up for the email alerts,” she said.

“It allows you to select what states you want to work in and what positions you’re looking for,” she said.

“It’s very tailored for each person.”

Unlike many students, Schmitt created her profile in high school.

She did not use it much then, but once she was a sophomore in college she started using it more frequently.

She believes updating your profile regularly attracts employers.

“I think it hurts you more to have a profile that isn’t up to date,” she said.

“I’d rather see someone not have a profile than someone with an out of date one.”

To continually improve her profile, she frequently updates her page with her work experience, internships and skills.

She also uploads samples of her work and her current resume.

Gheysens said on his profile he adjusts his summary and work experience regularly.

He also updates his volunteer experience, something he believes many employers are looking for.

“It really shows what you’re passionate about and what drives you, rather than just jobs you’ve done for credit or money,” he said.