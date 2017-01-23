Love and respect all

A lot has been happening in the world that may make it seem like a big and scary place.

While, it is a big and scary place, it doesn’t have to be full of hate.

When I log onto social media I see people complaining about President Trump as well as people being afraid to live.

When I turn on the TV, I see shows like Saturday Night Live poking fun at these frights, but bringing up good arguments.

The nation is afraid.

What we need is to love and respect each other, no matter who it is.

Just because you’re a Christian doesn’t mean you can’t eat lunch with a Muslim.

Republicans can go to the movies with Democrats.

Men can do homework with women.

If the world was full of love and respect for others, then we wouldn’t have hate and war.

But we all know hate and war is a part of humankind and world peace is just a hope we can work for.

However, we can start right here at Wartburg.

We can make “Iowa nice” a national thing.

Wave and smile at somebody on your way to class.

I had somebody help me on the ice the other day and it basically made my entire day just a little better.

Take the “nice” from campus and start taking it into the community, then back home.

Eventually it will become expected and we will be changing the world.

Eventually it will become the standard and we can know it began here.

This past weekend, many of our sisters, mothers, friends and professors marched around the world to stand up for their rights as women.

Don’t degrade them or call them stupid.

Instead, ask why they marched and truly listen to their reasons.

It’s scary in the world in general, but to be a woman in the world may be worse.

It is still OK to enslave women in some countries.

In our own country, men in Congress think it’s OK to tell us what to do with our own bodies.

These women marched this weekend to show women are strong and equal in all senses.

It may or may not have anything to do with President Trump.

The world is changing fast and our country will begin to change even faster under a new administration.

We need to remember it is OK to be scared and get mad every now and then.

We also need to remember it is not OK to get mad at people that have different beliefs. We are one race and we should act like it.

I want people to know even though you may not know me and I may not wear a safety pin and I may be a Democrat, that you can talk to me.

I am a safe place on campus and can help you find other safe places.