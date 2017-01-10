Murphy, DeVos earn IIAC weekly honors

The Iowa Conference announced today that Wartburg women’s basketball player Miranda Murphy was named the conference’s Female Athlete of the Week.

Murphy was Wartburg’s leading scorer last week with 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, respectively. Murphy also shot .500 from the field and a perfect, 1.000 (5-5) from the free throw line.

Wartburg’s women’s basketball team went 2-0 last week, getting wins over conference opponents Loras and Dubuque. Against the Duhawks, Murphy scored 13 points, 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal. During the game against the Spartans, Murphy scored 15 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Orange and Black are undefeated in conference play at 5-0 on the season. The team is currently ranked 11th in the d3hoops.com poll and ninth in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) poll.

Next up for Wartburg’s women’s basketball team is Buena Vista on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in Storm Lake.

Wartburg wrestling’s Eric DeVos was selected as the Iowa Conference’s Wrestler of the Week for his efforts last week during the Knights’ seventh-straight National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Duals title.

During the run at the national duals, DeVos went 4-0. Against Wartburg’s first opponent, Wheaton College, DeVos defeated Logan Walkup by a 15-2 major decision. During the dual against Baldwin Wallace, DeVos won by fall over Graham Montague. In the dual versus #6 Johnson & Wales, DeVos won by an 8-2 decision over #8 Stephen Jarrell. In the Battle of the Burgs for the national duals title, DeVos prevailed over Austin Boniface by fall in 1:33.

At last year’s NCAA Division III Championships, DeVos finished in second place during his first complete season at Wartburg.

Currently, DeVos is 9-0 on the season, with all but one of his wins resulting in bonus points.