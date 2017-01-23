New art exhibit features Luther College graduates

Wartburg College’s Waldemar A. Schmidt Gallery exhibit “Sexy/OFFENDER” opened Jan. 9 and exhibits artwork from Byron Anway and Ben Moore, Johanna Kramer-Weston, Gallery Director and Exhibitions manager said.

Kramer-Weston said the two collaborated for the exhibit because they share a fascination of classical portraiture in the age of Facebook, Snapchat and selfies. She said they pull their inspiration from magazines, criminal mugshots and media websites.

“All portraits are handled with the same beauty and attention, causing the viewer to question who is the deviant, who is the social media star and who is the average Joe,” Kramer-Weston said.

Anway said the two decided to collaborate after discussing with each other different projects they were working on.

Moore was working on mug shots and Anway was toying with the idea of making portraits of registered sex offenders.

Together, they created a packet about their exhibit and sent it out to all the private colleges in Iowa and Minnesota, as well as some state schools.

Kramer-Weston said the exhibit was chosen because the ideas and themes featured are unique and timely.

The two artists met when Anway was visiting Luther College during high school and Moore was attending the college. Anway said the two began as students, which turned into being professional contacts.

“Building and maintaining a group of personal contacts that you relate to or have similar ideas with, it’s one of the hardest and most important things an artist can do,””Anway said.

He said cultivating relationships helps keeps his practice vibrant and helps him connect with people his age who have the same ideas.

After Moore graduated, Anway said he would come back to Luther and meet with their professor and other students to discuss graduate schools, as Moore was attending the University of Iowa.

Moore is now an associate professor at Luther College and Anway teaches at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska-Omaha and Nebraska Wesleyan.

The exhibit features oil paint, graphic and linocut prints.

Anway said one of his favorites is titled “Maggie” and is a portrait of his wife’s sister.

It looks like it could be an online dating picture or a mugshot, Anway said.

“I feel like I found this funny ambiguity in the middle on that painting where it feels the most contemporary,” Anway said.

Moore was not able to comment during the time of this article, as he is studying abroad with students for Luther’s J-Term.

An exhibition reception will be held Feb. 10 from 5-7 p.m. after a lecture by the two artists at 4 p.m.

“The artists will discuss their inspirations, talk about how they came to collaborate with one another and will take questions from the audience,” Kramer-Weston said.

The exhibit is open until Feb. 12 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.