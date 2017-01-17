PHOTOS: MLK Week Blankets of Love

Wartburg College had many events cancelled today for MLK Day, but one continued on. Blankets of Love gave students the opportunity to make blankets for others in the community.

A schedule of the rest of the events for this week can be found below:

TUESDAY, JAN. 17:

DIVERSITY ACTIVITY FAIR, McCoy West, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

DIVERSITY SIP & PAINT, The W classrooms, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18:

MLK CHAPEL, the Rev. Abraham L. Funchess Jr., Wartburg Chapel, 10:15 a.m.

“HEAR DR. KING’S OWN WORDS” with Nucleus Johnson, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., near circulation desk in Vogel Library

PEACE DIALOGUE, McCaskey Lyceum, 7 p.m.

SANCTUARY WITH ECHOES OF THE KING, Chapel Commons, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19:

THE OUTLET, McCaskey Lyceum, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20:

KWAR EVENT WITH TRIVIA, dinnertime, Saemann Student Center

TUESDAY, JAN. 24:

Events with DR. EDDIE MOORE, diversity and inclusion trainer:

Take a Break With Dr. Moore: Inclusive Mentoring

10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Chapel Commons, coffee, tea, and treats will be served. For college staff.

Action Items for the Classroom: Teaching and Learning Diversity and Inclusion

12:35-1:45 p.m., Chapel Commons, lunch will be provided.

For faculty and staff involved in classroom teaching; email Kathy.liddle@wartburg.edu to reserve a spot.

Dinner and Conversation for Athletic Coaches with Dr. Moore

5:30-6:30 p.m., The W Classrooms.

Difficult Conversations: Student Diversity and Inclusion training event

7-8:30 p.m., The W Classrooms, for students.

Dr. Eddie Moore will engage students in active learning about diversity and inclusion.