Proceeds from Wartburg’s ‘Vagina Monologues’ to benefit local women

The Wartburg College V-Day Campaign is sponsoring benefit performances of Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” on Feb. 9 & 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the McCaskey Lyceum in the Saemann Student Center. Tickets will be available for $5 at the door.

“The Vagina Monologues”dives into the mystery, humor, pain, power, wisdom, outrage and excitement buried in women’s experiences.

Proceeds will be donated to Cedar Valley Friends of the Family (CVFF), an organization that provide safe shelter, confidential services and housing assistance to individuals in crisis due to homelessness, domestic violence and sexual assault.

Wartburg students and faculty will read the monologues. A special student-read monologue, “Spotlight on Violence Against Women in the Workplace,” will share stories of community members who have experienced workplace violence.

V-Day is a globally organized response against violence towards women and girls. The Wartburg College V-Day Campaign hosts V-Week to raise money and awareness of V-Day’s mission.

The 2017 V-Week Campaign will be Feb. 8-13. Other events include a silent auction in the McCaskey Lyeceum Lobby from Feb. 8-13 and an exhibit of the photo series “Wilted.”