Professors Brian and Judith Jones choose new career path

Dr. Brian Jones and Rev. Dr. Judith Jones will be retiring from Wartburg College at the end of the 2016-2017 school year.

Judith Jones said this decision has been in the works since last spring.

One of the main reasons the two decided to leave Wartburg was to be closer to family.

“My parents… they are in their upper 80s now and currently I only get to see them about once a year,” Judith Jones said.

She said some of their siblings live on the West coast as well.

Judith Jones will be working as a priest at two Episcopal congregations. S

he said she is excited about working with these congregations because they are actively involved in their communities and represent qualities of religion that are appealing to her.

Brian Jones currently does not have work lined up in Oregon.

He said he is unsure if he wants to continue teaching because he might want a change of pace.

He said there are a few options for him in Oregon.

“It’s kind of a leap into the dark for me,” Brian Jones said.

The Jones’ have been working at Wartburg since the fall of 2000 when they were hired for one shared titled line with a possibility to turn into a tenure track position.

In their time here the Jones’ took over almost all of the Literature of the Old & New Testament, or RE 101, courses and taught multiple upper level religion courses.

Brian Jones said he teaches around 75 students a semester in all his classes.

Sulibeth Velez took RE 101 with Brian Jones and she said she enjoyed taking his class because he challenged her to read and understand the Bible text.

Brian Jones said he and his wife also advise between 12 and 14 students during the school year.

Daniel Volkmann, one of Judith Jones’ advisees, said she has been helpful to him in his academics and she has made him feel prepared for life after college.

He said the thing he will miss most is her sense of humor.

“The departure of two valued colleagues…constitutes a personal grief and a loss for the department,” Rev. Dr. Chip Bouzard said.

Brian Jones said the biggest challenge the religion department will face after they leave is finding someone to help teach sections of RE 101.

He said his wife’s position is incredibly important in the department because she is the only New Testament professor.

“The challenge will be to find people in a difficult time economically… to offer all of the classes,” Brian Jones said.

Bouzard said he has been told it is unlikely both full time positions will be replaced but the department has filed a request to fill a position.

The Jones’ said the things they will miss about Wartburg are the staff and the students.

They said Wartburg’s students are great and their colleagues are not only good professors but also great people to work with.

“It’s been a great place to make friends and to enjoy life,” Brian Jones said.