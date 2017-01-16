Second fire blazes in the Den

Wartburg Dining Services is considering re-vamping their cleaning schedule in the Den-Rittersaal after another fire last Wednesday.

A grease build-up in the grill caused the fire, Margaret Empie, assistant vice president of dining services, said.

Empie said changes need to be made to ensure the safety of the Wartburg community.

“Fires are always preventable,” Empie said. She said the dining staff is going to look at potentially adding another cleaning of the equipment in the middle of the day.

This is the second fire the Den has had this school year. This fire was smaller than the one last semester. No fire extinguisher had to be used and no one was injured.

Empie said they are now going to seriously look at how often the grill is used and what products they are using on the grill to try and stop another fire from happening.

“It is just a matter of looking at what we are doing operationally,” Empie said.