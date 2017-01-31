Student Center Council uses food events to bring students together

Student Center Council (SCC) is a group that organizes food-related events for students throughout the year.

“We usually hold events around the holidays and do most of the same events each year,” said SCC member, Ben Klooster.

“We always have a good turnout. It seems like there’s a lot of people that come to the holiday dinners,” he said.

The events held every year are the Monster Bash, Homecoming Dinner, PB&J Knight, Snack Bowl and Valentine’s Day Dinner.

SCC also puts on candlelight dinners.

Students are provided a meal and certain people host the dinner to help fundraise for other events.

“SCC provides students with events for free that involve food and relaxing from studying,” said SCC president Brian Hamilton.

“Specifically, PB&J Knight during finals week,” he added.

A lot of work goes into putting these events on, which requires the assistance of dining services.

“We have to plan with dining services, as many of our events go through those facilities,” Hamilton said.

Shelly Gewke is the faculty adviser for SCC.

“Shelly is like a goofy mom. She is a great adviser,” Klooster said.

SCC is a small group of students, but they’re always looking for new members. They have weekly meetings at 11:30 A.M.every Tuesday in the Hub conference room.

“It’s a caring group of people. We try to do activities that make college more enjoyable,” Klooster said.

“The students really enjoy participating and it’s a great way for people to be involved. You can’t go wrong with food,” he said.

SCC provides several food-related activities with the goal of giving students positive ways to meet new people and socialize.

“My favorite event is the Monster Bash because students seem to love the costume contest with the giant cookies for prizes, along with dirt dessert and punch. It always falls before fall break and with music in the Mensa, it’s just a fun time,” Hamilton said.

Both Klooster and Hamilton expressed how much SCC has made an impact on them.

“Throughout my high school years, I was only involved in music, but now I get to be creative in other ways. SCC is a good way to meet people and I feel like I can just be myself,” Klooster said.

Hamilton agreed this is a beneficial program for students to interact with each other.

“Meeting new people has been an impact that SCC has made on me,” Hamilton said.

Students who would like to get involved are welcome to attend their weekly meetings and can email Brian Hamilton at brian.hamilton@wartburg.edu with any questions.