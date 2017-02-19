Student senate election results announced

On Friday, Feb. 13, Wartburg students voted for the 2017-2018 Student Body President and Vice President, along with the Student Senate Treasurer and Reporter.

Karl Jaeschke and Naomi Alene won the Student Body President and Vice President ticket with 60% of the votes (492 votes) over Emily Laudner and Colin Jacobs.

There were also minor campaign violations in the Student Body President and Vice President race.

In the race for Treasurer, Seth Jobes-Ryan claimed his position with 63% of the votes. His opponent for Treasurer was Breyanna Primous, who received 37% of votes.

The Recorder position was won by Jenna Brannaman with 58% of the votes. Her competitor was Trygve Anderson.