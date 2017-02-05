Study abroad students gather to share experiences

Cultures and experiences can often bring people together and a new student group is doing just that.

Study Abroad alumni students have begun a monthly gathering that will meet on the first Thursday of every month to share their experiences.

Thursday, Feb. 2 was the group’s first meeting. According to Megan Kaestner, the group related and created a bone with one another.

“We have a common ground that is rare,” Kaestner said. “We are able to understand what being away from home is like.”

Each monthly meeting will feature a different country with a different snack. At the first meeting, Cannoli dip was the snack, which represented the Italian culture.

Coming home after studying abroad was one of the biggest challenges, Kaestner said. That challenge prompted the Study Abroad Office to start the monthly gatherings.

“We were getting a lot of feedback that it is a hard transition coming home from doing a fall semester abroad and then coming back for a winter/spring semester,” Kaestner said.

Katie Bender recently studied abroad in Spain last semester and struggled readjusting to life back in the United States.

But, the outlook she received during her time in Spain is one she thinks about quite often.

“I’m actually looking at potential jobs over there [Spain],” Bender said. “I have a whole new perspective on life here. I never thought that my perspective and my mind would change so much.”

Allison Maybee studied abroad in Israel last semester as well. For her, being a part of the monthly gatherings are a plus.

She said that the students that study abroad have a positive understanding for other students’ study abroad experiences.

“It’s hard to understand the experience of studying abroad until you’ve done it,” Maybee said.

Kuhtz also met with the study abroad students at the gathering to share her experiences in Spain last year.

She said she enjoys that no two days are the same when studying abroad.

“Every day is different,” Kuhtz said. “You find something new every day, since you are exposed to new things.”

Kaestner said she gained an appreciation for international students during her experience.

As a result of that newly found appreciation, Kaestner said she easily found herself connecting with others.

“A benefit is definitely being able to relate to people all around the world,” Kaestner said.

One of the challenges that Kaestner said she faced during her time in Spain was the language barrier.

A second obstacle for Kaestner was knowing how far she was away from home.

“It was a mind game, but the distance really took a toll on my mind,” Kaestner said.

All in all, Kuhtz said the experience she had while studying abroad was one that changed her life.

“You get out of your comfort zone and being nervous and scared. You know, you end up growing from that,” Kuhtz said.

Kaestner said she encourages all study abroad alumni to join the group on the first Thursday of every month in the Chapel Commons.