Teaching through faith and experience

Brian Beckstrom has been a pastor at Wartburg College since 2009. During his time here, Beckstrom has become a very popular figure on campus, but he says he never actually saw Wartburg in his plans.

Beckstrom says had it not been for a couple of alumni in his parish in Arizona, he would not even have considered the job.

“I wasn’t even that serious about it when I came to interview, but there’s just something about the place that just drew me in,” Beckstrom said.

Even though coming to Wartburg was not originally in Beckstrom’s plan, he says one of things driving him throughout his experience here and one of his favorite about Wartburg has been the students he’s gotten to teach.

“I don’t think Wartburg students always understand how talented they are. I think they’re used to being hard workers and they tend to think, well it’s because I work hard that I can do well. But the fact is, I think Wartburg students are really talented, they just might not have been told that as much as other students have,” Beckstrom said.

Outside of his work at the chapel, Beckstrom is also a teacher in the religion and leadership departments and one of his former students, Grant Gage, says Pastor Brian (PB) has had a large personal impact on him.

“He’s made me feel special and he’s made me feel valued here,” Gage said. “He knows my name and more than that he knows who I am and where I’m from. He knows my Wartburg story and how I came here. He’s always been someone I can go to for help or advice on something.”

One of the reasons Beckstrom connects so well with students may be because of the fact he is still a student himself. Beckstrom is currently in the process of writing his doctoral these, which is something he says has reminded him a lot of his former college days.

“It certainly has made me appreciate maybe even more what it’s like to be a student and remember that because it had been a little while since I had been in school,” Beckstrom said.”So, I’m studying Wartburg and other ELCA colleges. Because of that, I am really intensely interested in the subject.”

Beckstrom says he doesn’t know what the future has in store for him at Wartburg, but he plans to go where life, and God call him.