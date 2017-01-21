Thumann named All-American

One swing of a bat, four bases, and a loud reaction from the crowd. It’s yet another home run for Wartburg slugger, and now preseason All-American, Jake Thumann.

Thumann in his fourth and final year as a member of the Wartburg Knights baseball team and he said although it is a special honor to get the selection, he attributes the selection to the team more than he does himself.

“It’s great to get that individual recognition, but for me it’s more of a product of what coaches have done for me, what the team has meant to me, and the hard work that I’ve put in too,” Thumann said.

Coming off a year in which he hit .355 and led the Iowa Conference in home runs, Thumann has been selected as Second-team preseason All-American by d3baseball.com. Thumann is the first Knights’ player to be selected to the preseason squad since Ryan Powers in 2014.

Teammate and fellow senior, Michael Knouse, holds Thumann in high regard and said he works hard and is a great teammate.

“Over our four years together, I’ve always thought of Thu as a good leader, a good friend, and a fierce competitor,” Knouse said.

Thumann said he goes into every day with the mindset that he is not trying to help himself, but to help the team and he has learned a lot over the years from older players and from other captains.

Although Thumann has been looked at as a leader throughout his career, head coach Joel Holst said he has taken on an even bigger leadership role this year.

“You’ll see him in the weight room doing things separate from the team workouts and we just have our young guys take a look at him in terms of what you need to be doing on a consistent basis,”

For his career, Thumann sits in the top ten all-time in Wartburg baseball history in home runs, doubles and slugging percentage, while his twelve home runs in 2016 were the second most ever hit by a Knights’ batter in a single season.

A career .355 hitter, Thumann has always been a big player for the Knights and Holst said he has been a terrific player in the program in terms of work ethic, putting extra work in and always doing the right thing.

Wartburg will begin regular season play on Feb. 27 when the team travels down Auburndale, Florida for their annual Central Florida Tournament over Winter Break and Thumann is ready for the start of the new season. He said the team needs to peak at the right time, and that the team seemed to almost get tired during the postseason tournaments the past two years. Wartburg has won back to back Iowa Conference regular season titles, but lost in the championship of each the last two conference tournaments.