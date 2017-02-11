Title IX: An Introduction

Most people have heard of Title IX but their understanding may not go beyond a blurb in the newspaper or a segment on talk radio.

When people discuss Title IX, they are referring to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. It protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities that receive financial assistance from the federal government.

The law states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

This means that any public or private educational institution that does not implement or comply with Title IX risks losing their federal funding. Two common examples of discrimination covered under Title IX are sexual harassment and the failure to provide equal opportunity in athletics. In addition to colleges and universities, Title IX also applies to elementary and secondary schools.

As Wartburg’s Title IX Coordinator, it is my responsibility to develop, implement, and monitor the college’s efforts to comply with Title IX. The Title IX Team is an integral part of our efforts. The team meets on a regular basis to discuss concerns and issues related to discrimination and misconduct including training, education, prevention, and investigation. In addition to myself, the members of the Title IX team are: Jamie Hollaway, Ashley Lang, Cassandra Hales, Daniel Kittle, Jenna Haglund, John Myers, Justine Jackovich, Keith Strand, Kristin Teig-Torres, Lee Nelson, Tiffany Pins, Tracy Keller and Zak Montgomery.

One of my favorite quotes is, “Attitude reflects leadership.” Wartburg’s robust commitment to Title IX is a direct reflection of President Colson’s leadership. Under his direction, members of our campus community are encouraged to find ways to promote a healthier and safer place for everyone. Much of what the Title IX Team does takes place “behind the scenes” and so over the next few months, we’re going to give you a better idea about our involvement and efforts.

Underlying our approach to Title IX is an abiding belief that each student should have the opportunity to learn, work and live in an environment free from all forms of sexual misconduct and discrimination. The college encourages anyone who has experienced any form of sexual harassment or sexual misconduct to report the incident and we will work together to find available resources.

We welcome questions and comments. Please feel free to contact me at any of the following:

319-352-8225 (office). 319-504-0468 (cell). Office: LH334. Karen.thalacker@wartburg.edu