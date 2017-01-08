Trachtes to receive Wartburg Medals at December Commencement

Two Wartburg graduates with deep ties to the Waverly and college communities will receive Wartburg Medals on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The contributions of the Rev. Larry and Lois Trachte will be recognized at the college’s December Commencement at 10:30 a.m. in Wartburg Chapel. Larry is a Wartburg professor emeritus of religion, while Lois was a teacher in the Tripoli Community Schools.

Larry also will deliver the keynote commencement address.

The Trachtes graduated from Wartburg in 1966: Larry with a degree in history and German, and Lois with a degree in English.

Larry went on to earn a Master of Divinity degree from Wartburg Theological Seminary in 1970. He [JM1]was an associate pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly prior to joining the Wartburg faculty in 1974. He served his alma mater for 35 years as college pastor, dean of the Chapel and an instructor in religion and philosophy.

Lois was an English and speech teacher in the Tripoli Community Schools. After retiring in 2002, she joined the Wartburg Pathways Center staff in fall 2003 as a part-time associate for the Writing, Reading, and Speaking Lab. She regularly accompanied her husband on trips to Germany, which he led for students, faculty, alumni and friends of the college. Both retired in 2009.

Larry received a Wartburg Alumni Citation in 1988. The Pastor Larry Trachte Award for Service is given during Saint Elizabeth Week to faculty and staff who embody his commitment to Wartburg’s mission of service. An endowed scholarship, established with gifts from alumni, friends and the Trachte family, also honors his distinguished career.

The Trachtes are members of the President’s Round Table, Heritage Society and Tower Society. Children Aaron Trachte and Joy Trachte Becker graduated from Wartburg in 1992 and 1997, respectively. Becker currently serves on the Wartburg mathematics faculty.

A list of past Wartburg Medal recipients can be found at www.wartburg.edu/wartburg-medal-recipients/.