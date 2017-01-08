Two Knights claim IIAC weekly honors

Wartburg men’s basketball player Jordan Cannon headlined the weekly Iowa Conference honors as the Male Athlete of the Week.

His accomplishments were recognized from his efforts last week.

He helped Wartburg go 2-0 on the week with victories over fellow Iowa Conference opponent Coe and No. 10 UW-Eau Claire.

During last week’s victories, Cannon tallied team-highs in points with 18 at Coe and 23 against UW-Eau Claire.

On the week, Cannon averaged 20.5 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals.

This achievement marked Cannon’s third men’s basketball Player of the Week honors. He is also a two-time All-Iowa Conference selection during the past two seasons.

The Wartburg men’s basketball team will be back in action on Dec. 19 and 20 at the Cruzin Classic in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Knights take on SUNY Poly on Dec. 19 and North Central College on Dec. 20.

Wartburg wrestling’s Bryan Levsen was named the conference’s Wrestler of the Week.

He contributed to the Knights’ 41-3 win over No. 21 Cornell on Dec. 9.

Levsen upset Brian Cristion by a 4-0 decision at 184 pounds. Cristion was ranked fourth at 184 pounds by d3wrestle.com.

Currently, Levsen is ranked fifth in the nation by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA).

The top-ranked Wartburg wrestling team will get back on the mats during their own Desert Duals next week, Dec. 19, in Las Vegas, Nevada.