Vandalism, other incidents reported on campus

Wartburg College Director of Campus Security, John Myers, confirmed that a restroom sign, cork board and white board were vandalized in the McElroy Center, home of Wartburg’s Journalism & Communication Department.

Myers said the sign, cork board and white board were vandalized on the ground floor of the McElroy Center late yesterday. The sign and white board were cleaned, while the cork board was removed.

He thinks vandalism is an incident unlike others.

“There are a lot of immature people out there that think they are giving someone a thrill,” Myers said. “There is no evidence this was done by students. Hopefully that is the case.”

Equipment sign-out sheets also had things written on them, such as “Wartburg sucks” and a drawing of male genitalia, according to maintenance worker Tandi Siebrands.

Custodian Randy Loy reported the incident to Security this morning.

Loy hopes that whoever is vandalizing spots on campus gets caught.

“Hopefully they’ll [Security] catch up with whoever is doing it, so we don’t end up with more damage then what we’ve already got,” Loy said.

Wartburg’s vandalism protocol includes recording and taking photographs of the incident, getting statements from witnesses and cleaning or removing the vandalism.

In addition, areas in Luther Hall and the Classroom Technology Center had things go missing, such as Christmas trees in the Festival of Trees display and bathroom decorations, along with furniture being flipped upside down, maintenance work Brenda Arenholz said.

Arenholz said it is hard to know what happens at night.

“We can’t control what goes on around here at night,” Arenholz said. “They aren’t really damaging stuff, but they’re messing with people’s stuff.”

Maintenance worker Bev Darrow said it was just this month when the incidents in Luther Hall and the McElroy Center took place.

“There was nothing before this that happened,” Darrow said.

Myers encourages anyone that sees others vandalizing to report it to Campus Security immediately.

Information compiled by Riley Cole and Ellyn Felton.