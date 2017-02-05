Football, Sports

Wartburg football releases 2017 schedule

by Riley Cole

The Wartburg Knights football team and head coach Rick Willis released the team’s 2017 football schedule today.

Wartburg opens their season against Monmouth on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. on their home turf in Waverly.

The Knights lead the all-time series against the Scots at 5-1. In night home openers in the Walston-Hoover Stadium era, the Knights are undefeated at 9-0.

Wartburg’s Iowa Conference opener will come against the Simpson Storm on Sept. 16 at Indianola.

The Orange and Black also welcome a new opponent to their 2017 schedule, Washington University in St. Louis on Sept. 23. These two teams have never met in program history.

Wartburg’s schedule marks a program record. The Knights will host six regular season games.

Complete Schedule

Sept. 2        BYE

Sept. 9        vs. Monmouth                                               7 p.m.

Sept. 16      @ Simpson                                                     1 p.m.

Sept. 23      vs. Washington University (St. Louis)     1 p.m.

Sept. 30      vs. Coe                                                            1 p.m.

Oct. 7          @ Central                                                       1 p.m.

Oct. 14         vs. Loras                                                        1 p.m.    (Homecoming & Family Weekend)

Oct. 21         @ Luther                                                       1 p.m.

Oct. 28         vs. Dubuque                                                 1 p.m.

Nov. 4          @ Buena Vista                                             1 p.m.

Nov. 11         vs. Nebraska Wesleyan                              1 p.m.

 

