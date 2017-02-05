Wartburg football releases 2017 schedule

The Wartburg Knights football team and head coach Rick Willis released the team’s 2017 football schedule today.

Wartburg opens their season against Monmouth on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. on their home turf in Waverly.

The Knights lead the all-time series against the Scots at 5-1. In night home openers in the Walston-Hoover Stadium era, the Knights are undefeated at 9-0.

Wartburg’s Iowa Conference opener will come against the Simpson Storm on Sept. 16 at Indianola.

The Orange and Black also welcome a new opponent to their 2017 schedule, Washington University in St. Louis on Sept. 23. These two teams have never met in program history.

Wartburg’s schedule marks a program record. The Knights will host six regular season games.

Complete Schedule

Sept. 2 BYE

Sept. 9 vs. Monmouth 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Simpson 1 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Washington University (St. Louis) 1 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Coe 1 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Central 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. Loras 1 p.m. (Homecoming & Family Weekend)

Oct. 21 @ Luther 1 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. Dubuque 1 p.m.

Nov. 4 @ Buena Vista 1 p.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Nebraska Wesleyan 1 p.m.