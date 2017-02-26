Wartburg sends three teams to NCAAs

Wartburg will be represented on the national stage come March.

The women’s basketball, men’s basketball and wrestling teams will all be competing in their respective NCAA tournaments.

The No. 9/9 Wartburg women’s basketball team (25-2 overall) took down Iowa Conference rival, Luther (17-8), 81-68. Wartburg will head to their second-straight NCAA tournament, following their Final Four finish last season.

The win also marked the first victory over the Luther Norse in the IIAC Championship game and the program’s third overall conference tournament title.

Wartburg’s win was a rematch from last season’s Iowa Conference tournament final, which Luther won in Decorah.

Top scorers for the Orange and Black were Katie Sommer with 27 points, Aryn Jones had 15, Miranda Murphy had 11 and Morgan Neuendorf and Kristie Sommer had 10 points each.

On the defensive effort for the Knights, it was Katie Sommer, Neuendorf and Murphy with six rebounds each.

Wartburg has secured double-digit wins against the Norse twice this season in Levick Arena.

The women’s team will learn their NCAA regional location and opponent during the selection show Monday afternoon.

For the men’s basketball team, it was the Knights topping Central (16-12) on their home court, 89-85. Wartburg came into the Iowa Conference tournament as the sixth seed. The Knights, as the sixth seed, were also the lowest seed to win an Iowa Conference championship in tournament history.

The Knights (19-9) were led by Nate Woeste and Jordan Cannon with 14 points each.

The tournament championship marks the program’s first conference title since 2001. The victory also marked the program’s second championship in history.

Wartburg’s men’s team will also learn their NCAA regional and opponent during the selection show on Monday.

Both of Wartburg’s basketball programs secured the automatic bid into the NCAA regionals with their respective Iowa Conference championships.

Top-ranked Wartburg won their fifth-consecutive NCAA Regional title in wrestling today too. The team score had Wartburg on top with 190 team points. No. 16 Loras finished in second place with 122.5 team points.

Individually, all ten Wartburg wrestlers qualified for the 2017 NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships in La Crosse, Wisconsin on March 10-11.

The team was led by first place finishers: Kenny Martin (149), Logan Thomsen (157), Eric DeVos (174), Kyle Fank (197) and Lance Evans (285).

Arnulfo Olea and Cross Cannone also finished in second place at 125 and 141 pounds, respectively.

Finishing in third place for the Knights was Connor Campo at 133 pounds, Andrew Steiert at 165, and Bryan Levsen in the 184-pound weight class.

Wartburg’s coaching staff was also named the Central Regional Coaching Staff of the Year.

On championship Saturday, the Wartburg men’s and women’s track teams also competed at the Indoor Iowa Conference Championships in Dubuque. The women’s team finished in second place, while the men’s team finished in fourth place.