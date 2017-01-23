Wartburg students and faculty march for equality

Several Wartburg students and faculty members participated in sister demonstrations to the Women’s March on Washington D.C. held on Saturday.

According to the Des Moines Register, around 26,000 Iowans flocked to Des Moines to march for equality.

Dr. M. Paula Survilla, Dr. Joyce Boss and student Kim Schlesinger were just a few who joined the movement in Des Moines to march with fellow Iowans.

“I grew up in a household where social activism and protest were modeled by my parents. I was keenly aware that having a voice was a privilege not afforded to everyone and that choosing to use it was not just a choice but a responsibility,” Survilla said.

Survilla said the Women’s March represents a powerful coming together of the calls to action she experienced in her childhood and eventually in her work as a scholar.

“In a contemporary climate that is marked by the misuse of rhetoric, the corruption of information, and the subjugation of so many, I found the Women’s March to be such a powerful moment,” Survilla said.

According to Boss, chair of the department of English and modern languages, the Women’s March originated to recognize and honor the work of previous activists.

“Democracy and justice do not happen randomly. They must be treasured, and we have to continue working toward those goals. Free speech and free assembly are crucial rights enshrined in our constitution. In order for our democracy to be meaningful, we need all voices to be heard,” Boss said.

Schlesinger said her participation was an effort to give voice to people of color, people living with disabilities, people of a lower socioeconomic status, unheard victims of sexual assault and many others.

“I decided to participate in this march, not only for myself as an expression of the frustrations that I’ve been made aware of regarding gender equality in health care, job opportunity, sexual assault cases, etc. but also, and perhaps more importantly, for all of those who were not born with the same immense privilege as I was,” Schlesinger said.

“In my opinion it is extremely important for all who participated to remember our collective

voices may have been heard, but there is always someone who has been silenced more.”

For student Abby Schott, the movement was a public showing of solidarity among women to fight for what they believe in, whatever that may be.

“I think it is important for everyone to march to affirm that solidarity for equality. It is not a race or a gender thing; it is literally everyone caring for the well being of everyone,” Schott said.

Both Schott and Schlesinger said the day was filled with inspiration, strength, and support.

“I witnessed more diversity than typically seen in Iowa along with unparalleled love and acceptance. This march served as an outlet for a wide range of diverse people demanding justice. While I may have boundless opportunities in life, I do not fail to see the inequity that thrives in this nation,” Schlesinger said.

Trygve Anderson, another Wartburg student who attended the march, said he decided to participate for his sister and mother, who he said are some of the strongest, most brilliant people in his life.

“The women’s march to me is for not only the advancement of women, but the advancement of all the people in society who are cast into the shadows and whose voices are taken from them. It is to make us as a nation stronger and allow the people who have been stomped on to rise,” Anderson said.

“The importance of these events, especially this one, is of unmeasurable importance. All students, adults and children who see these injustices facing our society should participate in these events and protests. These events are about building a better future for ourselves and our children.”

Boss said the mood was resolute, but positive and festive, punctuated by many pink hats.

“Usually, when you’re looking for someone in a huge crowd, a bright pink hat is an easy way to find them – but not on Saturday. And the fact that there was not a single arrest across all of the hundreds of marches and the millions of people participating across the nation is testament to what this was about: not negativity and anger, but support for moving forward toward peace and justice,” Boss said.

Survilla said such a movement offers the chance to be engaged, to articulate values and concerns, and to offer strength through solidarity.

She said it also offers us the chance to learn about the experiences of others whose lives and struggles are not in our daily view and we become participants rather than passive critics in the political and social life of our communities.

“For me, the march becomes a way of knowing that one has a voice and can choose to use it and, that in doing so, one does not have to stand alone. I feel it is important to experience such events as a way to contribute, but also as a powerful opportunity to learn,” Survilla said.

Survilla admitted she got teary eyed during the march as well.

“I was deeply moved by so many aspects of what I saw and heard: the fathers who held their children above the crowd, the men and women of all ages and backgrounds and the incredible politeness, respect and acceptance of so many concerns and viewpoints.”