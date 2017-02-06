Wartburg to be well-represented at national conference

The Wartburg Choir was selected to make an appearance at the National American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) Conference in Minneapolis on March 10 and 11.

“It’s such a highly selective thing. When I got the email, I had to sit down and reread it a few times. To be chosen the first time we’ve applied was pretty surreal,” Dr. Lee Nelson, choir director, said.

To audition for ACDA, the conductor needs to be in their job for three complete years.

The conductor needs to submit a recording of their choir every year for three years. Then, a tentative sample program of what the choir will sing at the conference is sent in.

“I hope we gain an even deeper appreciation for work ethic and attention to detail. Here, we only get one shot. It really requires us to consistently come into every one of our rehearsals with the highest possible work ethic,” Nelson said.

The choir will be performing a preview concert for family and friends in Apple Valley, on March 9.

“We’re expecting a more professional environment. We’re very anxious to see what comes out of that. When I found out that Wartburg Choir was chosen, I was super, super excited. There’s nervousness, but there’s also a lot of excitement for it,” Wartburg Choir member, Hannah Grimm, said.

Eight students from across the nation were selected to participate in an undergraduate conducting master class at the conference, and two of those students are from Wartburg: Elliott Stern and Kayla Wiley.

“I get to learn about the conducting gesture and rehearsal techniques from other conductors and grow as an individual, and that’s what excites me the most, just to develop the skill that I have before I graduate and to start learning from everybody else,” Wiley said.

In order to apply, you must be a member of ACDA and submit an application and a 10-12 minute video of the applicant conducting a choir.

“When I first applied, I thought ‘This is a shot in the dark. Eight students from across the nation get into this. What are the odds?’ When we got the list of who was all selected, I think my jaw dropped to the floor when I saw two Wartburg student’s names,” Wiley said.