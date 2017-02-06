Wartburg V-Day artist to display photo series

The Wartburg College V-Day committee has created a photo series as a powerful way to demonstrate the mission of the campaign.

V-Day is a global activist movement to end violence against women and girls.

The photo series, “Wilted,” was created by photographer and V-Day executive team member, MacKenzie Sellnau and will be on display in Luther Hall all week.

“Our idea was to do something that really stood out. Usually the only posters we use are pretty dated and do not do much to get us any attention, so this year we decided to do something different,” Sellnau said.

Sellnau said she decided to take the women who participate in “The Vagina Monologues” and develop a photo series based on the eight missions of their campaign.

“The photos are in black and white with each model posed in a different way, based on their personality and natural beauty. The photo series itself is called ‘Wilted.’

“We came up with the name based off our rose theme for the campaign. Roses are often seen as an image of empowerment correlated with women. We wanted to incorporate that theme anywhere we could,” Sellnau said.

Committee Chair Abigail Wetzler was a part of the creative process as well as one of the models in the portraits.

“‘Wilted’ is supposed to symbolize the delicate nature of women and how we can be a little frayed at the edges, but also show we remain beautiful and strong,” Wetzler said.

Wetzler and Sellnau decided to incorporate wilted flowers into the photos to tie in the theme in a visual way.

“‘Wilted’ really focuses on violence against women, rape, incest, etc. and how women are growing in society. I wanted to take the missions we developed and visualize them in a different way,” Sellnau added.

“Usually campaigns like this focus on the negative, why not focus on the good things about women and show our strength, our beauty and our grace. We wanted to use faces students would recognize and draw people in using a more positive yet powerful technique. It’s a beautiful way to depict the messages of the V-Day campaign.”

“I’m excited. This is my first photo series going out and I’m excited to see the impact they will make,” Sellnau said.

Wetzler said she is excited about the series and hopes they will draw a lot of attention to the campaign.

“Mackenzie took the photos and was very organic with them. She sort of posed the girls in whichever way she thought fit them best and then after, we went through and chose which mission statement worked with each portrait. This made the entire series more natural, genuine and powerful,” Wetzler said.

Wetzler said the V-Day committee will be hosting a silent auction for the portraits. They will be auctioned off separately and all money raised will go directly to Cedar Valley Friends of the Family.

There will be bid sheets in the McCaskey Lyceum Lobby throughout the week. The auction begins Monday at 8 a.m. and ends Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m.

“The purpose of this photo series for V-Day is to get the buzz going on campus. The spirt of V-Day, which I think people sometimes miss, is we want people to come to ‘The Vagina Monologues’ and just enjoy themselves. It is supposed to be fun. You’re supposed to be entertained and celebrate with us,” Wetzler said

Wetzler said the main focus is women’s experiences and delving into their complex emotions.

“There are monologues about a variety of topics and it’s so much deeper than people will let themselves be open to. Give it a chance and come celebrate with us. Come laugh with us. Come reflect with us,” Wetzler said.

“The V-Day campaign has nothing to do with political statements, whether you are liberal or conservative or whether you believe in feminism or don’t believe in feminism. It is about ending violence against women and girls.”