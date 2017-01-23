Wartburg wins Henkenius Open

Wartburg Men and Women’s Indoor Track and Field both won the Henkenius Open on Saturday.

The women won ten events, totaling to 267 points, while the men won eight events, giving them 223.5 points.

For men, the 1000m run was won by Casey Roberts, the 3000m by Bennet Moser and the 5000m by Lee Scott.

Jerry Frawley won the mile. Nathan Keck won the triple jump and the team also won the 4x200m relay and the 4x400m relay team of Levi Dolphin, Cody Snider, John Crew and Alex Herzog had a time of 3:27.28.

At press time Moser’s time is 10th on the DIII leader list for the season. The Distance Medley Relay’s time is 11th best with 10:49:34.

For the women, the 60m dash was won by Becca Cherry, the 600m run by Kaitlyn Muhlenbruch and the 1000m run by Dakota Tell, who also won the mile. Beth Mallon won the 3000m run, Ashlyn Bagge won the 5000m run and Sam Holtz won weight throw.

The team also won the 4x200m relay and the 4x400m relay team of Belle Tyynismaa, Teylor Jones, Bri Dellamuth and Elizabeth Duehr had a time of 4:00.74.The women’s Distance Medley Relay’s time was 12:56.65

At press time Cherry’s time ranks sixth-best on the DIII leader list for the season and Bagge’s time is seventh-best.

The 4×400 time ranks fourth-best and the second team’s time follows in fifth. The Distance Medley Relay time is ninth-best.

The next meet will take place at UNI Friday.