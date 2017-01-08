Wartburg wins seventh straight NWCA National Duals title

Wartburg College won their 11th overall and seventh-straight National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Duals Title in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Jan. 6.

Wartburg has been in the finals of the NWcA National Duals since the competition began 15 years ago. The team once again met Augsburg in the competition, which they had previously done from 2002 until 2012. In 2013, the Knights did not take on the Eagles, as they were on the same side of the bracket.

During the duals, many members of the team made individual goals and added to their winning streaks.

Cross Cannone not only won his 16th match of the season but also recorded his third fall of the year. Martin moved his winning streak to 19, which began last season.

Logan Thomsen earned his team-best 21th win of the year, moving his winning streak to 18. He is undefeated in Division III.

Andrew Steiert moved his winning streak to 12, which dates back to last season.

Eric DeVos increased his winning streak to nine, remaining undefeated for the year. All but one of his wins have been with bonus points.

Bryan Levsen ended his winning streak at seven during duals.

Kyle Fank earned his 20th victory of the year while moving his winning streak to 13.

Arnulfo Olea had his winning streak halted at nine.

Evans earned his 15th win, moved his winning streak to 15 and remained undefeated on the year at 15-0.

The title win moves Wartburg’s overall winning streak to 47.

A Championship Dual Summary can be found below.

Championship Dual Summary vs. #3 Augsburg. WB won 31-9

125: #Victor Gliva (AUG) won by 9-5 dec vs. #5 Arnulfo Olea (WB)

133: #5 Sam Bennyhoff (AUG) won by 11-9 dec vs. Connor Campo (WB)

141: Cross Cannone (WB) won by fall (2:50) vs. David Flynn (AUG)

149: Kenny Martin (WB) won by 15-4 maj dec vs. Ryan Epps (AUG)

157: #1 Logan Thomsen (WB) won by 6-1 dec vs. #3 Grant Parker

165: Andrew Steiert (WB) won by fall (2:33) vs. Lucas Jeske (AUG)

174: #2 Eric DeVos (WB) won by fall (1:33) over Austin Boniface (AUG)

184: #2 Owen Webster (AUG) won by 9-4 dec vs. #6 Bryan Levsen (WB)

197: #5 Kyle Fank (WB) won by 6-2 dec vs. Sebastian Larson (AUG)

285: #3 Lance Evans (WB) won by 4-0 dev vs. #2 Donny Logendyke (AUG)